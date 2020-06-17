Change Healthcare (CHNG) and The Competition Critical Survey

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Change Healthcare to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Change Healthcare and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.20 billion -$947.60 million 8.11 Change Healthcare Competitors $1.22 billion -$53.42 million -15.18

Change Healthcare has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Change Healthcare is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -0.17% 22.03% 11.52% Change Healthcare Competitors -15.85% -2,206.10% -5.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Change Healthcare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 0 17 1 3.06 Change Healthcare Competitors 779 2909 4042 205 2.46

Change Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $17.44, indicating a potential upside of 46.32%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.