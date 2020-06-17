CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CEVA. Cowen boosted their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of CEVA opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

