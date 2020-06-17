CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$1.35 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.97.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.15 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The company has a market cap of $288.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at C$1,524,679.06.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.