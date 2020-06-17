Centenus Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Centenus Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,434.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,064.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

