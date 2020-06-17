Centauri (CTX) Market Capitalization Tops $26,868.83

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Centauri has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $26,868.83 and $81.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05738711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

