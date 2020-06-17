Celsion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 581% compared to the average daily volume of 370 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Celsion worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $116.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 3,908.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

