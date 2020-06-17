CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after buying an additional 1,129,347 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in CBRE Group by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,303,000 after buying an additional 688,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CBRE Group by 56,932.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after buying an additional 667,254 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,157,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.