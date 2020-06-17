Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 6845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $676.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $82,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,274,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,848 shares of company stock worth $10,999,813.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.