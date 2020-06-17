Carolyn Ferguson Buys 14 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($186.03).
Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 13 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($15.35) per share, for a total transaction of £156.78 ($199.54).
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 11 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,302 ($16.57) per share, for a total transaction of £143.22 ($182.28).
Shares of GOG opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,605.21. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($4.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($29.39). The company has a market capitalization of $463.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Go-Ahead Group Company Profile
The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.
