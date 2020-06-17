Carolyn Ferguson Buys 14 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($186.03).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 13 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($15.35) per share, for a total transaction of £156.78 ($199.54).

On Tuesday, April 14th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 11 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,302 ($16.57) per share, for a total transaction of £143.22 ($182.28).

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,605.21. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($4.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($29.39). The company has a market capitalization of $463.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.18) price target (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.09)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 1,230 ($15.65) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,160 ($27.49) to GBX 1,710 ($21.76) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,740 ($22.15).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.