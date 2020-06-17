CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 19th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

