Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDLX. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Cardlytics stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $3,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 579,321 shares of company stock valued at $19,115,382 and have sold 228,499 shares valued at $11,393,513. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Cardlytics by 502.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $116,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $3,357,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.