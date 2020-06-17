Capstone Mining Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Cormark cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Mining in a report issued on Friday, June 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$94.44 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

CS stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.