CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$3.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$4.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

