Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$10.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.2608889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

