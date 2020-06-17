Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$370.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$335.00 to C$370.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Raymond James set a C$340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$329.00 to C$312.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$340.91.
CP stock opened at C$348.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$365.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$331.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$328.33.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
