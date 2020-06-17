Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$370.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$335.00 to C$370.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Raymond James set a C$340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$329.00 to C$312.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$340.91.

CP stock opened at C$348.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$365.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$331.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

