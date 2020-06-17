Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$125.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.54.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$120.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$127.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$207,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,601,569.73. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total value of C$100,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15. Insiders have sold 7,631 shares of company stock valued at $831,905 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

