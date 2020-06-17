Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NYSE CNI opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

