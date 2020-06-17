Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT)

Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.57) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.64% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:ATQT opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 million and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Attraqt Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.59.

Attraqt Group Company Profile

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

