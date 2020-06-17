Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Up 9.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares rose 9.6% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $25.61, approximately 52,531 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,384,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Specifically, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,035.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 13,975 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $300,183.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 423,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,866.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.