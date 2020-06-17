Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 28,601,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 51,301,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 322,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,917,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,653,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.