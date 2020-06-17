Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 18,642 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 214.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.