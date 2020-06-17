Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.46 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,984 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,594,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,624 shares of company stock worth $4,101,440 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

