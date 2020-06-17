Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 46,261 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 161.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Altice USA by 18.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Altice USA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $7,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,482,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $62,089,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

