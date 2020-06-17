BUZZCoin (BUZZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 99.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $380,497.23 and $19.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 94.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

