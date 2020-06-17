Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,550 ($19.73) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,195 ($15.21) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,660 ($21.13) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.36) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,850 ($23.55).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,149 ($27.35) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,242 ($15.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,195 ($27.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,825.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,878.18.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($21.48), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($51,819.47).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

