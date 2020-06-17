Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.55% of Bunge worth $32,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 69.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

