BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCUCY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $16.49 on Friday. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

