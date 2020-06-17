Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Earns Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a $13.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.65.

BPY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,978.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,449,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,781,000 after buying an additional 2,370,154 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 836,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 139,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

