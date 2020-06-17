Brookfield Property Partners’ (BPY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.65.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,449,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,389.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,031 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,306 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.