Brokers Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

