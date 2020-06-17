Brokers Set Expectations for PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $112.97 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 368,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after acquiring an additional 406,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

