Brokers Set Expectations for Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

CDEV opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $371.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 56.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $2,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 3,004,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $2,673,583.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,037,916 shares of company stock worth $7,173,825. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

