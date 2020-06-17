Brokers Offer Predictions for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

