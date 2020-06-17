Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.38.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $310.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.54. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.