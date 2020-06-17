Brokers Issue Forecasts for JFE Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of JFE in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JFE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded JFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

JFE stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. JFE has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials.

