Brokers Issue Forecasts for JFE Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of JFE in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JFE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded JFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.
JFE Company Profile
JFE Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials.
