Brokers Issue Forecasts for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report issued on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

IRET has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $870.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,811,000 after buying an additional 885,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,483,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 129,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at about $4,849,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

