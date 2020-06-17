Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 6.62. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,586,673 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,593,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 7,882,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,914,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 189,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,084,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.