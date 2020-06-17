Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT at $30.88

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPXGF. CIBC reduced their target price on Cineplex from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CPXGF opened at $8.56 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

