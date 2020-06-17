Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Trading Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) shares were up 0.3% on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Brixmor Property Group traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.49, approximately 175,092 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,598,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRX. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,172,000 after buying an additional 2,622,585 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $17,628,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.