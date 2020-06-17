Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

NYSE BRX opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

