Brink’s to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Imperial Capital dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brink’s in a report released on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Brink’s to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

NYSE:BCO opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 156.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,234 shares of company stock worth $435,237. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

