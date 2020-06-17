Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)’s stock price rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.60, approximately 4,094,070 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 586,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $858.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370,487 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 312,342 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

