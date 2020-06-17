Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru Sells 3,938,161 Shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $2,993,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 4,260 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $3,450.60.

On Friday, May 8th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 800 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $632.00.

UONE stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.02. Urban One Inc has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.85 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

