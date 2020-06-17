Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

BWB opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,460,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 325,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 208,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.