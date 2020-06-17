Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $955,165.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05738711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars.

