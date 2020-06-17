BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 328,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of BorgWarner worth $90,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

BWA opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

