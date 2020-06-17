BMO Capital Markets Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$11.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$11.55 on Monday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

