Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -2.43

Media coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a coverage optimism score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS BDIC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.