Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,591 shares of company stock valued at $112,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,650,000 after buying an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

