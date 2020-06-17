Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Black Knight worth $92,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $89,515,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,818,000 after acquiring an additional 912,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 705,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 524,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,700 shares of company stock worth $21,773,329. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

